TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - The Tampa Bay Lightning will be on the ice Thursday at the TGH Ice Plex for the first practice of training camp.

“It is always fun to get back with the guys,” said veteran defenseman, Victor Hedman, on Wednesday. “We have a little bit of a different look. Obviously, we knew that that was going to happen. I think everyone is excited to get things rolling again.”