Cabin Fever Laser Light Show

Wesley Chapel – Lifestyle Festivals and the Grove present The Drive-in Laser Light Show! We will be

hosting this exciting event starting Thursday February 25th with 2 showtimes daily through Sunday,

February 28th at The Grove in Wesley Chapel, Florida!

We are super excited to help host such a fun and family-friendly event in our community. Avoid

the crowds, while being able to socially distance safely from the comfort of your own car. The 40

minute family friendly laser shows include the latest musical hits, mind blowing lasers and

fantastic graphic effects!

We encourage you to bring your own chairs, blankets and refreshments! With $25 per car, grab

your friends, neighbors and family and enjoy a beautiful evening out. Don’t worry about rain, it

enhances the lasers!

Make sure to purchase your tickets online to ensure you secure a spot! We are selling out quick!

Showtimes:

Thursday, February 25th: 7pm and 9pm

Friday, February 26th: 7pm and 9pm

Saturday, February 27th: 7pm and 9pm

Sunday, February 28th: 7pm and 9pm

We are following social distancing guidelines and ask that everyone play their part for a fun

and safe experience. Masks are encouraged.