Consumer Reports CEO Marta L. Tellado shares advice for dealing with the challenges consumers face in today’s digital marketplace. Tellado explains how our rights have not kept up with the rapid growth in the digital world, thus risking our privacy and personal information. Her new book, “Buyer Aware”, spells out the problem and provides guidance for consumers to harness their power for a safe, fair and transparent marketplace.
‘Buyer Aware’: how to protect your privacy in the digital marketplace
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
