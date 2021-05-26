Business growth during the pandemic

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) - A Polk County man is the latest Tampa Bay resident to claim a large prize from one of the Florida Lottery’s scratch-off games.

According to the Florida Lottery, 28-year-old James Fuchs claimed a $5 million prize from the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,450,000.