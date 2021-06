TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In just three days, Florida's first Freedom Week kicks off, giving residents and visitors a chance at tax-free purchases on concert tickets, sporting event passes, museums, and even movies if the tickets are bought July 1 to July 7.

Freedom Week came out of a recently signed law, HB 7061, which made boating and camping supplies, fishing supplies, and outdoor items tax-free along with entertainment event passes for the week, celebrating freedom and intended to help Florida get back to pre-pandemic normal, according to Senate sponsors.