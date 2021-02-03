About Mina

Mina Starsiak-Hawk is an Indianapolis-based business owner and the star of HGTV’s nationally acclaimed hit renovation show, Good Bones, currently filming its seventh season. She and her mother are co-founders of Two Chicks and a Hammer, a home rehabbing company created to revitalize their community, one home at a time and she recently opened a brick-and-mortar home furnishings company, Two Chicks District Co. She seeks to improve the community by using a portion of sales to help local residents with home upkeep.

Built Together is Starsiak-Hawk’s first book, a delightful picture book that demonstrates to readers that families, like houses, all look different and need strong foundations. Mina resides in Indianapolis with her husband, Steve, and their son and daughter, Jack and Charlie.