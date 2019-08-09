A new Science Channel series reveals the process of creating and refurbishing historically significant items through traditional techniques. From hand-sewn footballs to Viking shields, retro-craftsmen use original, time-honored methods and science to create unique products that could not be made on a factory assembly line. This growing number of experts produce these spectacular handcrafted goods, that are coveted around the globe. The twelve-episode BUILT BY HAND series premieres Tuesday, July 23RD at 10 p.m. ET/PT. In each episode, BUILT BY HAND shows the original techniques in the creation of three to four items – a tool, a weapon, and a machine or a vehicle of historical significance. The series combines the joy of discovering how things are made with fascinating scientific facts that surround their creation. Some of the items featured are beer, crossbows, horseshoes, jeeps, bowie knives and telephones. BUILT BY HAND is produced for Science Channel by Crooked Horse Productions. Supervising producer for Science Channel is Lindsey Foster Blumberg.