Build Stronger Resolutions at the YMCA

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

It’s the New Year and many of us may want to join a gym to help keep our resolutions. It’s important to find a place where you feel comfortable, but also motivated. The Tampa Y can help make 2020 your year to feel supported, improve your well-being and learn healthy habits that last a lifetime. In addition to unlimited use of our wellness centers, heated pools and 50+ different group fitness classes, a Y membership offers access to a Stay & Play for kids to learn and play while you work out; splash pads and water parks for the whole family; and free family events.

Go to www.tampaymca.org and find out how a membership can enrich your life! If you join as a new member by Jan. 20, you pay a $0 sign-up fee…that’s up to $59 in savings!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss