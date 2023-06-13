Credit line: Excerpted from Knife Drop reprinted by permission of DK, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2023 by Nick DiGiovanni.

Photo credit: © Max Milla

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGG ROLLS

This is a food where you make it, take a bite, and then go, Oh, that’s good. I don’t know what else to say about it. It’s delicious.

YIELD

10 egg rolls

PREP TIME

25 minutes + making ranch and buffalo sauce

COOK TIME

8 to 10 minutes

1⁄2 cup (120g) Ranch Dressing (page 48)

3 tbsp blue cheese crumbles (optional)

1 1⁄2 cups (224g) shredded rotisserie chicken

2 cups (226g) shredded mozzarella

4 oz (113g) cream cheese, softened

1⁄4 cup (60ml) Buffalo Sauce (page 50)

4 scallions, thinly sliced

1/3 cup (47g) diced celery kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

10 square egg roll wrappers

1 cup high-heat cooking oil, for frying

In a small bowl, combine the ranch dressing and blue cheese crumbles (if using). Refrigerate until ready to serve. In a medium bowl, combine the chicken, mozzarella, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, scallions, and celery. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Place an egg roll wrapper on a clean work surface in a diamond orientation. Using the tip of your finger, lightly moisten the edges of the wrapper with water. Place a log-shaped portion (about 4 tablespoons) of the filling in the wrapper. Fold the right side of the wrapper over the filling, tucking it tightly around. Then fold down the top corner of the wrapper and fold up the bottom corner so the points overlap in the middle. Finally, roll the wrapper to the left to seal it. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling. In a Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium-high heat until the oil starts to bubble. To test if the oil is hot enough, place an unfilled egg roll wrapper in the oil. If it immediately begins to puff up and crisp, the oil is ready. When the oil is hot, add half the egg rolls and fry for about 2 minutes per side or until golden brown. Repeat with the remaining egg rolls. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the egg rolls to a plate lined with paper towels. Allow them to cool slightly. (I’ve burned the roof of my mouth several times with these!)

Transfer the egg rolls to a serving dish. Serve with the ranch and blue cheese dressin