Bucs Cheerleaders going to The Big Game

The Best Messy Burger

Here’s our Zakarian hamburger motto: When eating burgers, mess is best. They should be juicy, piled with delicious toppings, and deliver huge on beef taste. Also, do not kill your burger by overcooking it. The best taste comes from a high fat content in the beef, plus cooking it to medium-rare—or medium, max. If you cook it more than that, the meat will dry out. If you currently like a well-done burger, try little by little weaning off this preference by cooking the meat just a tad less each time.