Bucket List Adventures for Dogs

Bucket list adventures for you and your doggo

Bring your favorite pooch along on your next adventure, and it’s instantly 10 times better. Here are six pet-friendly adventures to enjoy.

Kayak through Florida’s natural springs

Get Up And Go Kayaking guides guests (and their canines) through Florida’s most scenic waterways in clear kayak/canoe hybrids. Made out of the same material that airplane windshields are made from, the transparent kayaks make it easy for you and your pup to spot fish, manatees and sea stars below.

Go heli camping

Compass Heli Tours in British Columbia arranges private heli adventures to remote spots. And you are welcome to bring your furry friend, as long as the pup wears mutt muffs (ear protection) and is leashed at all times. Options include heli camping, heli glacier kayaking and heli hiking.

Hit the slopes

Go backcountry snowboarding with your pup in Salt Lake City, Utah

Rent a vintage VW

Not only can you rent a very cool ride at Vintage Surfari Wagon in Costa Mesa, Calif., but you can also bring your dog along for the fun.

Glamp it up

Take your dog glamping at Under Canvas, luxe safari-style tents in remote places around the U.S.

Visit a National Park (that allows dogs)

Badlands NP in South Dakota and Great Sand Dunes NP both allow dogs. At Sand Dunes, they can run around. At Badlands they can visit designated spots on a leash.