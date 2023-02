We sample fried chicken & waffles, along with pastries (that look like artwork) from Chef Rudolph Scarlett, Jr. from Market at EDITION, just one of 19 restaurants participating in “Brunched 2023” on Saturday. Brunch bites, bubbly beverages and a Bloody Mary battle await attendees. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Laundry Project.

SAT., FEB. 18, 2023

TAMPA RIVER CENTER

402 W. LAUREL ST. IN TAMPA



VIP Admission: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

General Admission Plus: 12-3 p.m.

General Admission: 1-3 p.m.