ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) -- A driver who was shot in the head accidentally accelerated his car while unconscious and dragged a police officer down a North Carolina road and into a firetruck, police said Sunday.

At about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a 911 call and found an unconscious man in the driver's seat of a stopped car suffering from a head injury, a news release said.