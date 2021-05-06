Brunch Waffle

Prosciutto & Gruyere Savory Waffles

1 Cup of All Purpose Flour

1 Tablespoon of Granulated Sugar

1 Teaspoon of Baking Powder

½ Teaspoon of Baking Soda

4 Tablespoons of Unsalted Melted Butter

1 Cup plus 2 Tablespoons of Buttermilk

1 Large Whole Egg

2 Ounces of Coarsely Shredded Gruyere Cheese

4 Slices of Prosciutto

2 Tablespoons of Finely Chopped Fresh Chives

Cook the prosciutto as you would bacon in a microwave for about 30-35 seconds. It will continue to crisp as it cools or you can place the prosciutto in a non-stick skillet on medium heat and cook about 1 minute on each side. Remove from the pan, the prosciutto will continue to crisp as it cools.

When cool crumble with your fingers or coarsely chop and set aside.

Melt the butter.

In a large bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda.

In a separate bowl or measuring cup whisk together the buttermilk and egg. Whisk in the melted butter.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and gently whisk together.

Add the chopped crispy prosciutto, grated cheese and chopped chives and fold in gently with a spatula.

Heat your waffle iron and follow the manufacturer’s directions for greasing the surface and for the amount of batter to use for each waffle.

My waffle Iron is a 7” round and I used a little less that ¾ cup of batter for each waffle. I made

3 ½ waffles and cut each whole waffle into 4 triangles.

Arrange the waffles on a plate and drizzle over the ricotta avocado sauce (see below for recipe) and sprinkle with extra chopped chives.

Ricotta Avocado Sauce

½ Cup of Full Fat Ricotta Cheese

½ Cup of Ripe, Smashed Avocado

Place the ricotta and avocado in a food processor and pulse until smooth. Add Salt and pepper to taste.

Extra Chives for Garnish