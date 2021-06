SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was charged with homicide Wednesday after a woman he allegedly attacked died from her injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said the assault happened on May 5 at an apartment on Beneva Road. At 8:30 p.m., witnesses called deputies to the residence after hearing Nicklaus Williams, 26, yelling and throwing furniture in the apartment.