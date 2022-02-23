Brownie Kebabs From Everything Elaine

Browniebobs

Super simple, tasty brownie kabobs that will WOW your friends and family!

Items We Used:

1 package wooden skewers

1 package Everything Elaine Brownies (https://www.everythingelaine.com/brownies) OR Bake Your Own

Fresh Fruit (strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pineapple, raspberry all pair well with chocoloate)

Medium Sized Marshmallows

Parchment Paper

Chocolate Chips or Melts (can also use packaged chocolate sauce or caramel sauce)

Whipped Cream for Dipping.

*Optional chopped nuts, sprinkles or other edible adormentments.

Skewers and other items:

(https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0043GT3GY?ref=exp_elaineduran_dp_vv_d)

Step 1

Cut an Everything Elaine Brownie evenly into 4 pieces. If you baked your own cut your baked brownie into 2 inch squares using a plastic knife. (the plastic knife won’t stick and will help create nice, cleanly cut 2 inch squares. Once all brownies are cut, set to the side.

Step 2

Prepare your fruit. Cut your chosen fruit into 1.5 to 2 inch pieces. Set aside for assembly.

Step 3

Skewer your first brownie piece, add your first piece of fruit. Select another fruit repeat. Select a third piece of fruit, slide onto the skewer. Next place a medium marshmellow. This concludes our first sequence. Continue adding brownie, fruit and marshmellow until your skewer is full. (typically 3 pieces of brownie are sufficient, plus fruit and marshmellow between each brownie)

As you finish each browniebob place it on parchment paper.

Step 4

Drizzle the kabobs.

At this stage, all your browniebobs are skewered and placed on the large sheet of parchment paper on your work station….we are ready to drizzle the ‘bobs with melted chocolate.

For melted chocolate drizzle:

Place 6- 8 oz of quality chocolate chips or chocolate melts in a microwave-safe bowl, preferably glass.

Microwave uncovered chips/melts for 1 min to 2 minutes, stirring until chocolate is soft and smooth. You can use a teaspoon of cooking oil to achieve a smoother consistency if needed.

Dip fork into melted chocolate and begin to sway fork back and forth quickly until you garnish your browniebobs with the desired amount of chocolate.

Once garnish is done place all your bobs on a decorative platter.

Step 5 (OPTIONAL)

Browniebob Dessert Bar.

Create a fun and fabulous dessert station for your family to “finish” their brownie bobs.

Small ramekins of whipped cream, chopped nuts, mini chocolate chips, sprinkles, caramel sauce and more can really make your ‘bobs an interactive and fun dessert that’s great for all ages!

*Pro-Tip: if you have little ones who will be eating these, poke a cupcake wrapper onto their skewer to help with the mess. You may also want to cut the point of their skewer off for safety.