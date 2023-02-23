We learn about a new way to enjoy St. Petersburg’s many murals while simultaneously boosting our mood. The St. Pete Arts Alliance has launched “Murals in Mind”, creating original videos or audio recordings that feature music, poetry, dance or dramatic performances that correspond with various murals throughout the city. The idea is that visitors to these “SHINE” murals will enhance the experience by playing the performances while standing in front of the murals. To find participating murals, visit https://stpeteartsalliance.org/find-arts/arts-for-mental-health