Bring the Funny

Hosted by Amanda Seales, star comedians Kenan Thompson, Jeff Foxworthy and top social media personality Chrissy Teigen judge 40 undiscovered stand-up, variety and sketch comedy acts. The hopeful contestants compete for the biggest laughs as they perform their funniest sets, solo or in groups, live before the studio audience and judges’ panel. The winning person or group takes home a grand prize of $250,000 and an invitation to perform at the world’s premier international comedy festival, Just For Laughs, in Montreal.