Chef Natalia Levey, author of “Cravings Boss,” teaches us how to make a brie-baked chicken.

Recipe:

8-oz round brie (double cream)

2 small chicken breasts, cubed small

1 leek (white only) – cut small. Approx 2 cups

8-oz container of baby bella mushrooms, chopped

2 T white wine

4 oz chicken stock

EVOO

Salt to taste,

Pinch of Herbs de Provance

French baguette for serving (optional)

Topping:

1/4 cup chopped roasted pistachios

1/4 cup chopped figs (approx 4)

Balsamic Glaze

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F

2. Scoop center from brie, place in a baking dish

3. Sauté leeks and mushrooms, until golden, 3-4 minutes

4. Add chicken, sauté 2-3 minutes

5. Deglaze pan with wine, add chicken stock. Sauté another 2 minutes. Add seasoning.

6. Fill brie with chicken mixture, top with pistachios/figs mixture and bake 15-20 minutes.

7. Once cheese looks melted, take out of the oven and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Serve immediately.