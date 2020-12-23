Brie-baked chicken

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Chef Natalia Levey, author of “Cravings Boss,” teaches us how to make a brie-baked chicken.

Recipe:

  • 8-oz round brie (double cream)
  • 2 small chicken breasts, cubed small
  • 1 leek (white only) – cut small. Approx 2 cups
  • 8-oz container of baby bella mushrooms, chopped
  • 2 T white wine
  • 4 oz chicken stock
  • EVOO
  • Salt to taste,
  • Pinch of Herbs de Provance
  • French baguette for serving (optional)

Topping:

  • 1/4 cup chopped roasted pistachios 
  • 1/4 cup chopped figs (approx 4) 
  • Balsamic Glaze

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F

2. Scoop center from brie, place in a baking dish

3. Sauté leeks and mushrooms, until golden, 3-4 minutes

4. Add chicken, sauté 2-3 minutes

5. Deglaze pan with wine, add chicken stock. Sauté another 2 minutes. Add seasoning.

6. Fill brie with chicken mixture, top with pistachios/figs mixture and bake 15-20 minutes.

7. Once cheese looks melted, take out of the oven and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Serve immediately. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss