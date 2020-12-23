Chef Natalia Levey, author of “Cravings Boss,” teaches us how to make a brie-baked chicken.
Recipe:
- 8-oz round brie (double cream)
- 2 small chicken breasts, cubed small
- 1 leek (white only) – cut small. Approx 2 cups
- 8-oz container of baby bella mushrooms, chopped
- 2 T white wine
- 4 oz chicken stock
- EVOO
- Salt to taste,
- Pinch of Herbs de Provance
- French baguette for serving (optional)
Topping:
- 1/4 cup chopped roasted pistachios
- 1/4 cup chopped figs (approx 4)
- Balsamic Glaze
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350F
2. Scoop center from brie, place in a baking dish
3. Sauté leeks and mushrooms, until golden, 3-4 minutes
4. Add chicken, sauté 2-3 minutes
5. Deglaze pan with wine, add chicken stock. Sauté another 2 minutes. Add seasoning.
6. Fill brie with chicken mixture, top with pistachios/figs mixture and bake 15-20 minutes.
7. Once cheese looks melted, take out of the oven and drizzle with balsamic glaze. Serve immediately.