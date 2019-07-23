Bridal Hair

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
Newborn baby left on doorstep of Florida apartment
Top Stories
Boxer, 28, dies after suffering brain injury in Maryland fight
Mueller to take center stage at Russia probe hearings
Missing man from Citrus County in need of medication
FALSELY ACCUSED? Dover father-of-six arrested for impersonating deputy, says it’s not true, lost job at Port Tampa Bay
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
VIDEO: Mama duck attacks Florida firefighter rescuing ducklings
Top Stories
7-year-old saves baby sister from near-drowning in Clearwater, child remains in critical condition
Top Stories
Power outage from storm forces Tampa barber to take business outside
Tampa father and son share Olympic experiences
17-year-old shot, killed in front yard of Tampa home
Police: Baby dropped by woman during fight dies
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
CR: Yes, you need to recycle old batteries
Top Stories
Murder victim’s mom waits for release of 911 call
Top Stories
7-year-old saves baby sister from near-drowning in Clearwater, child remains in critical condition
Pool contractor remains in jail, accused of running off with customers’ money
6 gas skimmers found at South Tampa Marathon gas station
Play with dog for a day in new St. Pete shelter program
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
Top Stories
Boxer, 28, dies after suffering brain injury in Maryland fight
Top Stories
Mike Tirico joins WFLA to talk Tokyo 2020
Top Stories
Yandy Diaz placed on IL, Matt Duffy returns for Rays
Tampa father and son share Olympic experiences
Rays, St. Pete mayor to meet for first time since team’s 2-city proposal
Looking at key topics heading into Bucs training camp
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
Sarasota YMCA to close 2 remaining fitness branches
Top Stories
Dessert Diva shares her recipe for No-Bake Caramel Chocolate Brownies
Clear the Shelters Aug. 17
Anime fans take over Tampa Convention Center for Metrocon
Replay Amusement museum puts gaming history on display for National Video Game Day
Station Info
Daytime
Great 38
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8
Bridal Hair
Daytime
Posted:
Jul 23, 2019 / 11:46 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 23, 2019 / 11:46 AM EDT
To make your appointment today go to:
http://www.tribecasalon.com
Latest Videos
VIDEO: Mama duck attacks Florida firefighter rescuing ducklings
7-year-old saves baby sister from near-drowning in Clearwater, child remains in critical condition
Power outage from storm forces Tampa barber to take business outside
Tampa father and son share Olympic experiences
17-year-old shot, killed in front yard of Tampa home
Police: Baby dropped by woman during fight dies
Why Florida is lightning capital of US
Tampa Bay students attempt adorable ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ at Gibsonton dojo
Play with dog for a day in new St. Pete shelter program
Doctors warn of delayed vaccine shipments ahead of flu season
More Video
Trending Stories
CR: Yes, you need to recycle old batteries
Boxer, 28, dies after suffering brain injury in Maryland fight
Missing man from Citrus County in need of medication
FALSELY ACCUSED? Dover father-of-six arrested for impersonating deputy, says it’s not true, lost job at Port Tampa Bay
Tampa woman survives getting hit by train
ICE releases US citizen, 18, wrongfully detained near border
Dance troupe from Mumbai, India gets Dwyane Wade’s Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent
St. Pete City Council candidate invokes anti-gay campaign platform
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Don't Miss
2 Tampa Bay companies rank among Fortune’s Global 500
Olympics countdown: Meet the 5 Tampa Bay athletes hoping to compete in Tokyo
After federal court rules on who can charge for dietary advice, here’s where you can find a licensed professional
More Don't Miss