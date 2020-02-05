Brick History

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

On View Now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Preparatory School signs to play football at the University of Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jaylen Harrell from Berkeley Preparatory School signs to play football at the University of Michigan"

Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash kills 2 near Tampa airport; driver faces DUI manslaughter charge"

Trial date set for Pasco movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial date set for Pasco movie theater shooter Curtis Reeves"

Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Supreme Court to hear 'All for Transportation' case"

Brooksville art gallery celebrates Black History Month with powerful collection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brooksville art gallery celebrates Black History Month with powerful collection"

Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Study Public Workshop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weeki Wachee Carrying Capacity Study Public Workshop"

Crews battle fire at motel in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews battle fire at motel in Tampa"

Fiery crash snarls morning traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fiery crash snarls morning traffic on Howard Frankland Bridge"

Crash shuts down part of Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash shuts down part of Howard Frankland Bridge"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

USF softball team misses coach who moved to Team USA

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF softball team misses coach who moved to Team USA"

Pinellas boy grows up in hospital, celebrates with nurses on last day of treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas boy grows up in hospital, celebrates with nurses on last day of treatment"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss