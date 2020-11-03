Brian McKnight Jr. Performs

Brian McKnight Jr’s first feature indie film “FRESHMAN FRIDAY” was just released on Amazon Prime. He plays the lead role “Claxton”, and also has 4 songs on the soundtrack. It’s a humble production that was directed by one of his good friends, Robert X Golphin, and written By Stephen Slates, both NC guys like himself,this movie is really their tribute to their HBCU days. 

His Original single: Marry Your Daughter 2020: In collaboration with Chris Moophs of Tarseir Records, He recently released a reimagined version of his viral hit “Marry Your Daughter”. After a decade, the re-release has caught fire again, and its  over 2M streams worldwide right now, while the original just soared over 18M.  View the video here: ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkwJ1klO0MI

For 2021 he is working on a book entitled, “The Players Handbook for finding happiness”. It will be a short, autobiographical/self help book catered to young, and older men alike who have a hard time keeping their vices in check, especially when it comes to women. He plans on being a huge mentor to young men on these subjects, and also wants to become a beacon for women to be able to understand us guys a little bit more. It’s going to be real; raw, and informative. 

