Breakthrough Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Monoclonal antibody treatments received a thumbs up from a study by the Mayo Clinic released Monday. The study suggests the treatment can help those who are at high risk of serious COVID-19 because of underlying health issues.

Antibody treatments remain one of a handful of therapies that can blunt the worst effects of COVID-19, and they are the only option available to people with mild-to-moderate cases who aren’t yet in the hospital. The treatments have been approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Adminstration.