Breakthrough Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — It was a violent scene in the midst of a mile-long traffic jam late Saturday night on the Bonnet Carré Spillway, when a groom still wearing his wedding day tuxedo shot two victims after an argument with his bride and a male passenger following their nuptials in Kenner, La.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., a multiple-vehicle crash closed I-10 West at mile marker 210 and brought traffic to a standstill with congestion reaching one mile by 11 p.m., according to a tweet from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s official Twitter.