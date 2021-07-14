Breakthrough Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction

(NEXSTAR) - By now just about every company has posted a 'dream job' listing offering a cash payout to slather ketchup on a pile of burgers, burn a day of your life playing video games, or earn a six-figure salary making wine in California, but the new gimmick dreamed up McCormick may end up being the most sought after gig of them all - Director of Taco relations.

The spice company, known to many as the label behind the taco seasoning staple mom and dad always had in the pantry, is asking for applicants to become "McCormick’s resident consulting taco expert."