Breakthrough Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Families of transgender children in Arkansas are now considering moving out of the state after a law banning any kind of chemical treatment or surgery involving gender reassignment for kids under the age of 18 was passed.

One family has already made the move to New Mexico. The Spurrier family packed up and moved their lives after more than 15 years in Little Rock, crossing state lines to provide a better environment for their 17-year-old son.