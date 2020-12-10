Breakthrough Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction

Hey ya'll, this is Danny. Thanks for checking out my family latke recipe!

Truthfully, I don't really have a straightforward manual for these potato pancakes - it's just something I always made with Mama Jody. Pretty much, just put some potatoes in a food processor (throw in a little serving of carrots, onions and sweet potatoes, too) and then plop all that in a bowl. Then, you're gonna add one whisked egg (as a binding agent), pepper, salt and some flour (to make them like little fluffy Jewish clouds).