Breakthrough Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction

(Stacker) -- Buying items online has become commonplace, especially for certain generations. Baby boomers, for instance, have seen a significant shift in their online purchasing habits since the COVID-19 pandemic, and have increased their share of online spending from 25% to 37%. Gen Xers saw an increase as well, rising from 39% to 47%.

While many brick-and-mortar stores were reeling during the height of the pandemic due to lockdowns and social distancing mandates, several businesses have managed to bounce back. But even with stores open for business again, the appeal of online shopping doesn't show any sign of waning. Buying online wasn’t just a pandemic trend—it remains a popular way of purchasing today.