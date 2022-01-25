Breakthrough Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For more than 100 years, Tampa Bay has faced an invasion of freebooters, marauders and buccaneers. Instead of Super Bowl champions, Tampa Bay is attacked by plunderers, good old-fashioned pirates sailing in from legend itself, with Gasparilla.

To locals, the story is not a mystery, but history. The tale of pirate captain José Gaspar who, according to the stories, ravaged the west coast of Spanish Florida for 40 years is the inspiration for a bombastic plundering that continues from 1905 to present day Tampa.