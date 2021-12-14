Breakthrough Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction

(NEXSTAR) - Hobby Lobby is the latest to announce an increase to its minimum hourly wage for employees, joining a growing trend amid rising inflation. The retailer's jump to more than $18 moves it ahead of others like Walmart.

Effective January 1, 2022, Hobby Lobby's full-time hourly wage will climb from $15 - a rate they set in 2014 - to $18.50. Over the last 13 years, the national chain has raised its minimum wage 12 times.