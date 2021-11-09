Breakthrough Treatment for Erectile Dysfunction

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has closed the case involving the spring 2020 death of a 17-year old girl at Lakeland Girls Academy, a faith-based residential boarding school that follows the Teen Challenge program.

An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office found Naomi Wood, of Vermont, died a natural death from a seizure disorder, the death investigation report shows. No charges will be filed against the academy's leadership, according to the state’s attorney’s office.