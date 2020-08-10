Breakthrough Treatment for ED without Pills

Pickled Potato Salad

5 lbs red skinned potatoes, cubedSalt

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise1 tablespoon mustard1 cup diced celery1/2 cup diced onion1/4 cup diced radish2 teaspoons house seasoning (salt, pepper, granulated garlic, onion and smoked paprika)1 teaspoon Michigan cherrywood smoked seasoning (smoked salt, dill weed, rosemary, garlic)1 cup chopped pickled veggies (dill relish, asparagus relish, banana peppers, cocktail onions)6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and roughly chopped

GarnishSmoked paprikaScallions or chives

Place potatoes in a large pot of salted, cold water and bring to a boil. Once the potatoes come to a boil, set the timer for 5 minutes. Start checking the potatoes at 5 minutes just to make sure they don’t overcook and become mushy, they’ll take anywhere from 5-10 minutes. Remove the potatoes when they are fork tender, the fork should easily go into the potato but not make the potato fall apart. The timing all depends on the size of the cubed potatoes and the potato variety. Drain potatoes and rinse with cold water, set aside.

In a large bowl, mix remaining ingredients together. Once the potatoes have cooled, gently fold them into the mayonnaise mixture. Refrigerate for at least one hour. When ready to serve, sprinkle on some smoked paprika and chives.