Breakthrough on Metastatic Breast Cancer

(NEXSTAR) — A Vermont man pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges that he commissioned a Venezuelan woman to make videos of the torture of a boy and the torture and killing of a man, prosecutors said.

The Vermont U.S. Attorney’s office said Sean Fiore, 37, a former Burlington nurse, is facing life in prison after admitting he used WhatsApp to ask the Venezuelan woman to make the videos. He initially paid $600 in Amazon gift cards to the woman, identified as Moraima Escarlet Vasquez Flores, prosecutors said.