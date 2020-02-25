Break Up with Your Box, The 30-Day Litter Challenge

Break Up with Your Box – 30-Day Litter Challenge 😍

Sick the smells, mess and dust from traditional litter? Stop settling for an unhealthy relationship with your litter box and try a long-lasting and naturally safe cat litter formula from World’s Best Cat Litter™.

All you have to do to take the challenge is switch to World’s Best for 30 days and you’ll earn a $5.00 OFF coupon good towards your first purchase. After the 30 days is up you’ll receive an additional $5.00 OFF coupon to use towards a future purchase. 

Visit DumpYourLitter.com for more details. The contest runs to March 31, 2020.

KITTENS! For more info about the adorable kittens featured or how to foster or donate, visit A Kitten Place on Facebook! Or visit akittenplace.org.

