Braised brisket caldoso with Bulla Gastrobar

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Traffic
Coronavirus
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Election
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Video Game News
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Socially distant Christmas Eve services in the Tampa Bay area
Top fast foods added and removed from menus in 2020
85-year-old killed after walking in front of vehicle on Seminole Boulevard, FHP says
5 brands of Excedrin recalled, bottles could have hole in bottom
Video
Tampa Hoy
Noticias
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
Florida Santa catches waves off Cocoa Beach
Video
Top Stories
Dramatic video: Officer honored after rescuing child, woman from collapsed house after explosion
Video
Top Stories
Where is Santa right now? Track his Christmas Eve journey with NORAD
Live
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Strong line of thunderstorms passes tonight and brings cold air for Christmas
Live
Tampa Bay church gets creative to keep members safe during Christmas services
Video
Man rescues deer stuck on frozen reservoir in Wisconsin
Video
Weather
Max Defender 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
5 brands of Excedrin recalled, bottles could have hole in bottom
Video
Top Stories
How common is it to have a serious allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine?
Video
Top Stories
Safety Harbor woman stuck without a working kitchen, wants to know where her insurance money is
Video
Clearwater couple told they’ll have to pay $1,500 to dispose flammable liquid found in waterway
Video
Florida sitting on millions of federal dollars intended for Irma-damaged homes
Video
80-year-old woman changed phone providers, lost phone number of 50 years
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Masters Report
Top Stories
Tampa Bay Lightning to operate home games at 23% fan capacity
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 16: Titans vs. Packers, Seahawks vs. Rams, the state of the Bears
Video
Kucherov out for 2021 regular season, Stamkos ready to start, Lightning GM says
Tampa Bay Lightning announce 2021 season schedule
Gasparilla Bowl canceled after South Carolina pulls out due to COVID-19 concerns
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Home for the Holidays
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable Women 2021
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Florida man becomes ‘Elf On The Shelf’ to spark joy amid the pandemic
Gallery
Tampa Bay church gets creative to keep members safe during Christmas services
Video
Charlie Crist agrees with part of Trump’s COVID relief bill criticism, but not his timing
Video
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: How we’re doing ahead of holidays
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Braised brisket caldoso with Bulla Gastrobar
Daytime
Posted:
Dec 24, 2020 / 12:53 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 24, 2020 / 12:53 PM EST
Chef Mariano Caldoso, from Bulla Gastrobar, taught us how to make a braised brisket caldoso.
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Where is Santa right now? Track his Christmas Eve journey with NORAD
Live
Heartbroken family forced to surrender dog gets holiday surprise from Tampa shelter
Republicans block $2,000 virus checks despite Trump demand
Video
‘Orange County Choppers’ moving operations to Pinellas County, much in the works
Video
Palmetto man wanted for first-degree murder following shooting during argument
Trump to give Polk Sheriff Judd seat on juvenile justice council
Video
Where are you in the vaccine line? NY Times tool has an estimate
The ‘Christmas Star’: NASA offers tips on watching once-in-lifetime conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
Heartbroken family forced to surrender dog gets holiday surprise from Tampa shelter
Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin speaks out on COVID-19, Tiger King and recent tiger attack
Video
Top 8 top #FloridaMan stories we covered in 2020
Video
Best of Grady Judd: The Polk County sheriff’s most memorable quotes of 2020
Video
Holiday travel at TPA down by half amid pandemic
More Don't Miss