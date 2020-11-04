Bourbon Pecan Roll

Bourbon, Pecan, and Coffee Sweet Rolls

bourbon, pecans, coffee

There are some ingredients that were just meant to go together. Here, bourbon, pecans, and coffee all boast loads of rich roasted and toasted aromas, plus the triple-threat taste combo of salty, sweet, and buttery. They’re like a morning on Bourbon Street in New Orleans (but without the hangover).

MAKES: about 18 rolls

COMPOUND: diacetylformoin

AROMAS: caramel, toasted almond, butter

ROLLS

1 cup milk FAT

One ¼-ounce package active dry yeast (2 11⁄44 teaspoons)

4 tablespoons granulated sugar SWEET

3½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for kneading

1 teaspoon kosher salt SALT

1 large egg, lightly beaten

6 tablespoons (33⁄44 stick) unsalted butter, melted FAT

1 cup packed brown sugar SWEET

½ cup chopped pecans FAT

2 tablespoons bourbon

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons ground coffee BITTER

ICING

½ cup sour cream FAT, SOUR

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar SWEET

Make the rolls: In a small bowl, whisk together the milk, yeast, and 1 tablespoon of the granulated sugar. Set aside for about 5 minutes, until lightly foamed on the surface.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a dough hook or in a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, the remaining 3 table-spoons granulated sugar, and the salt. Mix well.

Whisk the egg and 4 tablespoons of the melted butter into the yeast mixture. Stir the yeast mixture into the dry ingredients and mix with the dough hook, or by hand with a wooden spoon, until a rough dough forms, about 5 minutes.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth. Lightly oil the bowl and return the dough to it, cover with plastic wrap, and set aside for about 30 minutes; the dough should rise by approximately half.

In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining 2 tablespoons melted butter, the brown sugar, pecans, bourbon, cinnamon, and coffee until thoroughly combined.

Turn the risen dough out onto a floured surface and roll it into a rectangle about 18 x 11 inches. Scatter the brown sugar mixture evenly over the dough, gently pressing to help it hold in place.

Roll the dough along the long side like a jelly roll and pinch the seam together. Transfer the dough to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and freeze for about 15 minutes, for easier cut-ting. Slice the roll crosswise into 1-inch pieces; you should have 18 pieces. Arrange the cut pieces in a single layer in a 13 x 9-inch baking pan. Cover the pan and let the rolls rise for about 30 min-utes at room temperature, until the exterior feels puffy and springs back to a light touch. Or refrigerate, covered, overnight and bake the next morning.

When you’re ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350°F.

Bake the rolls for 20 minutes, or until lightly browned.Let the rolls cool in the pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Turn the rolls out onto the rack and cool for 5 minutes more.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the sour cream, vanilla, and powdered sugar until smooth. Spoon the glaze over the warm cinnamon rolls and serve immediately.

TIP: You can make the glaze a day in advance. Cover the bowl and store in the refrigerator. Stir to loosen it before using.