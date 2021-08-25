Bourbon Bacon Pecan Pie

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Olympus Pools, the subject of a Better Call Behnken investigation, lost its state license and closed its doors last month. Now, the defunct company is demanding more than 100 customers fork over tens of thousands of dollars within 30 days, or face a lawsuit, according to a letter sent to Olympus customers.

Olympus Pools left hundreds of customers with unfinished pools across Tampa Bay. Customers have been scrambling to finish pools on their own, with many having to pay twice for the project, because they had already paid Olympus Pools.