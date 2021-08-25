Bourbon Bacon Pecan Pie

INGREDIENTS
- 2 1/2 cups raw pecan halves
- 1 9-inch pie dough (refrigerated store bought or homemade)
- 4 strips thick cut bacon
- 1/4 cup reserved bacon grease
- 1/2 cup dark corn syrup
- 1/2 cup light corn syrup
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons bourbon
- 3 large eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt
METHOD
- Place baking sheet in oven. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Gently line pie pan with rolled out pie dough. Be sure to press into edges and up the sides. Use fingers or a fork to create a decorative edge of your choice. Set aside.
- Fry bacon in a skillet until crisp. Remove from pan and drain on paper towels and chop into small pieces. Reserve 1/4 cup of the bacon grease.
- In a large bowl, whisk together dark corn syrup, light corn syrup, brown sugar, reserved bacon grease, butter, and bourbon. Add eggs and salt and whisk until mixture is even. Fold in pecan halves and chopped bacon.
- Pour mixture into pie crust and spread evenly with a spatula. Take pieces of aluminum foil and gently cover edges of pie crust. Place pie on preheated baking sheet and bake for 60 to 70 minutes or until pie is set in center.
- Remove pie and allow to cool completely before serving or chilling. Pie can be made the day ahead and refrigerated overnight. Allow pie to come to room temperature before serving.
NUTRITION FACTS
Calories
550
Fat
34g
Sat Fat
8g
Sodium
290mg
Carbs
61g
Fiber
2g
Protein
7g