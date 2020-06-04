Boosting Your Immunity with Zinc

Why should people increase their zinc intake?

Zinc boost immunity, it accelerates wound health and decreases inflammation in the body.

What are some Zinc powered foods? Shellfish Seeds Nuts Potatoes Oats Oysters Lentils Mushrooms

What is bone broth?

Bone Broth is a beverage that has been consumed for thousands of years throughout different cultures. This nutrient-dense broth is made from the bones of animals using water, bones, vegetables, and apple cider vinegar.

A true bone broth uses just bones, no meat, and is slow simmered for no less than 18 hours to ensure maximum collagen and nutrient content.

Why is bone broth good for you?

There’s a reason grandmothers across the world simmered soup on their stoves for their loved ones with ailments. We’ve seen the healing properties of bone broth firsthand, as I used bone broth both to heal my son’s chronic illness and treat thousands of nutrition clients across North America.

With more than 70% of your immune system residing in your gut, it is the most logical place to start when healing the body. Bone Broth contains amino acids, most notably proline and glycine, which help strengthen cell walls. This is beneficial for those looking to heal the gut from digestive disorders, those who seek skin & cardiovascular support as well as support for more superficial ailments – like cellulite and lack-luster skin. Additionally, it’s an excellent source of bioavailable minerals like phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, silicon and sulfur.

What types of collagen are in bone broth?

There are more than 28 different types of collagen, but over 90% of the collagen in the human body is Type I, which comes from – skin, tendons, organs, and bone – this makes up the majority of the collagen in our bone broth.

Type II collagen is the main component of cartilage. All of our broth recipes include joints which contain cartilage. If you’re looking for type II collagen, our chicken broth has the most type II collagen as it includes chicken feet which are primarily composed of cartilage.

Type III collagen is generally found in reticular fibers, such as in the bone marrow. It’s usually found alongside Type I collagen in the body. All of our broths contain Type III collagen.

