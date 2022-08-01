Actor Bonnie Hunt joins us to chat about producing the new Apple TV+ series, “Amber Brown”. Based on the popular kids’ books by Paula Danziger– but reimagined with Hunt’s personal touches– the show features rising star Carsyn Rose, whom Hunt discovered with some help from her mother, who has since passed away. It’s an emotional interview with a beloved entertainer.
Bonnie Hunt works her magic behind the camera on ‘Amber Brown’
by: Maggie Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
