We’re treated to a preview of this weekend’s festivities at the 33rd annual India Festival of Tampa Bay. The largest festival of its kind in Florida will feature nearly 2,000 dancers, 60 performance groups, along with a fashion show and vendors showcasing traditional Indian food, jewelry and art.

The festival will be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Saturday, November 5th from 11:00am-10:00pm and is expected to bring in more than 12,000 visitors from all over the country.