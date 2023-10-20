Longtime TV journalist Bob Woodruff vividly remembers when he was seriously injured by a roadside bomb while reporting about the war in Iraq. That experience fuels the passion behind the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which made a $5 million commitment to help veterans in Florida who were impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Bob Woodruff reflects on journalism career as he solidifies his commitment to veterans
by: Farron Hipp
