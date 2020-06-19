Boating and Boarding Burgers

Boating & Boarding Burgers (serves 4)

Special Sauce Ingredients:

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup ketchup

1 teaspoon mustard

3 tablespoons dill relish

2 tablespoons horseradish

1 tablespoon grated onion

½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Burger Ingredients:

8 slices thick-cut bacon

1½ pounds ground chuck (80/20)

1 tablespoon canola oil

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

4 slices American or cheddar cheese

4 hamburger buns, split and toasted

Lettuce

Pickle chips

4 tomato slices

Preheat oven to 375°F, and preheat grill to medium-high heat.

MAKE SAUCE

Add all Special Sauce ingredients to a small nonreactive bowl. Mix together until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until assembly, or up to 2 weeks.

MAKE BURGERS

Place bacon on a slotted or parchment-lined pan and cook in oven for 17 to 20 minutes, or until desired doneness. Lay bacon on paper towels to drain. Set aside until assembly.

Gently form ground chuck into 4 equal patties that are slightly larger in circumference than the bun, then depress the centers for even cooking. Brush patties with canola oil and generously season both sides with salt and pepper. Grill for 10 to 12 minutes for medium doneness, turning only once about halfway through. Add cheese for the last minute or two of cooking, making sure it is thoroughly melted.

ASSEMBLE

Add some sauce to all cut sides of the buns. Starting with the bun bottom, add lettuce, pickles and a burger patty. Next add 2 slices of bacon to each burger and then a tomato slice, finishing with the bun top.

For more from Gina visit her website, Facebook and Instagram.