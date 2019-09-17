Breaking News
Tropical Depression 10 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda

Blueberry White Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding

Daytime
Posted: / Updated:

Blueberry White Chocolate Croissant Bread pudding Serves 12-14 INGREDIENTS: 6 Large Croissants, shredded finely 8 Whole eggs, beaten 2 Cans condensed milk 2 Quarts heavy cream ½ Cup unsalted butter, melted 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract ½ Teaspoon kosher salt ½ Teaspoon cinnamon ¼ Cup brandy 2 Cups blueberries 2 Cups white chocolate chips Vanilla Ice-cream DIRECTIONS: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, condensed milk, heavy cream, butter, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, and brandy. Add the shredded croissants, mix well. Add blueberries and white chocolate. Add mixture to a greased baking pan. Bake for 30-40 minutes. Serve with Vanilla Ice-cream

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss