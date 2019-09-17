Blueberry White Chocolate Croissant Bread pudding Serves 12-14 INGREDIENTS: 6 Large Croissants, shredded finely 8 Whole eggs, beaten 2 Cans condensed milk 2 Quarts heavy cream ½ Cup unsalted butter, melted 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract ½ Teaspoon kosher salt ½ Teaspoon cinnamon ¼ Cup brandy 2 Cups blueberries 2 Cups white chocolate chips Vanilla Ice-cream DIRECTIONS: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, condensed milk, heavy cream, butter, vanilla, salt, cinnamon, and brandy. Add the shredded croissants, mix well. Add blueberries and white chocolate. Add mixture to a greased baking pan. Bake for 30-40 minutes. Serve with Vanilla Ice-cream