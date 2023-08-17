We get the 4-1-1 on “Bloomers!”, a new, immersive, floral exhibition happening in Tampa from August 25-27. Regan Smith of Arms of Persephone Floral Design created the event to showcase local florists’ artistry. Erica Holland of The Roaming Petal is among the particpating florists and teaches us one of the tricks of her trade: creating floral sculptures using chicken wire. For information and tickets, visit https://www.bloomerstb.com/