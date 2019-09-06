Blood Cancer Awareness Month with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Back To School
Living Local
Welcome To Florida
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Top Stories
America is running out of White Claw hard seltzers
Top Stories
Man accused of stealing wallet from wheelchair-bound man arrested
Drew Brees defends himself from anti-gay accusations
US health officials report 3rd vaping death, repeat warning
CDC, FDA warns dog owners about pig ear treats
Video
Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Top Stories
Coast guard crews return from search and rescue mission to the Bahamas
Top Stories
Friday Morning Blitz: Leto High School gears up to take on King High School
Top Stories
5 students arrested after Hernando High School gun scare
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Heat Advisory in effect again
WATCH: Manatee teen arrested after stealing car, going on joy ride
New Guinea Flatworms found in Pinellas County could pose risk to animals, humans
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Traffic
8 On Your Side
8 On Your Side Investigates
Better Call Behnken
Restaurant Ratings
Consumer Reports
Top Stories
Pasco Sheriff’s Office hands to prosecutors a dental cleaning case that turned deadly
Top Stories
Friday Morning Blitz: Leto High School gears up to take on King High School
Top Stories
5 students arrested after Hernando High School gun scare
Better Call Behnken: Family of boy with autism gets refund for canceled drum lessons
Stroke victim shares important message that early reaction time is key
Neighbors upset after controversial business pops up in Pinellas County
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Top Stories
Drew Brees defends himself from anti-gay accusations
Top Stories
Bucs flag giveaway gets fans ready for Sunday season kickoff
Top Stories
Rays host supply drive for Hurricane Dorian victims
New game day menu available at Raymond James Stadium for 2019 season
Tampa swimmer qualifies for Olympic Trials
Blue Jays take 3-game slide into matchup with Rays
Send It
Photo Galleries
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Outdoors Expo and Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Top Stories
WFLA starts daily broadcasts with National Anthem
Top Stories
No-bake peanut butter trail mix bars
Vaccinate pets as rabies cases increase across Tampa Bay
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Blood Cancer Awareness Month with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
Daytime
Posted:
Sep 6, 2019 / 02:10 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 6, 2019 / 02:10 PM EDT
Learn more at:
Lls.org
Latest Videos
Coast guard crews return from search and rescue mission to the Bahamas
Friday Morning Blitz: Leto High School gears up to take on King High School
5 students arrested after Hernando High School gun scare
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Heat Advisory in effect again
WATCH: Manatee teen arrested after stealing car, going on joy ride
New Guinea Flatworms found in Pinellas County could pose risk to animals, humans
‘We need help!’: Polk kindergartner saves injured teacher
Tampa swimmer qualifies for Olympic Trials
VIDEO: Jeep stuck in high surf from Dorian briefly becomes Myrtle Beach tourist attraction
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
8 things to know about hurricane insurance coverage
Deputies: Sarasota carjacking suspect kidnapped woman, crashed her vehicle after chase
More Video
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Pro Football Challenge: Enter, play, win
Trending Stories
New Guinea Flatworms found in Pinellas County could pose risk to animals, humans
Man accused of stealing wallet from wheelchair-bound man arrested
Florida cruise ship offering to transport Bahamian residents to South Florida for free
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging flight out of Florida
Neighbors upset after controversial business pops up in Pinellas County
5 students arrested after Hernando High School gun scare
US health officials report 3rd vaping death, repeat warning
St. Pete woman lets 2 dogs kill duckling as mother duck attempts to stop attack
Don't Miss
City commission approves plan to restore, replace Tampa’s water systems
Sarasota joins other Florida cities in decriminalizing small amounts of cannabis
Hurricane Dorian crawled over the Bahamas at 1 mph, the latest in a trend of stalling tropical systems
More Don't Miss