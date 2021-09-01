Blondies with the Bread Lady

Bar Snack Blondies

If a brownie wanted to be a chocolate chip cookie, it would take the form of a blondie. Blondies can be loaded up with any number of add-ins, but some of my favorite combinations include the saltiness of peanuts, pretzels, and potato chips combined with dark chocolate. Dark brown sugar makes these cookies extra-chewy with an almost caramel quality about them, making the perfect indulgence.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter, melted

1 3/4 cups dark brown sugar

3 large eggs

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

1/2 cup crushed pretzels

1/2 cup peanuts

1/2 cup crushed wavy potato chips DIRECTIONS 1.

DIRECTIONS

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9 x 13-inch pan with parchment paper and nonstick cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl stir together the butter and sugar. In a separate bowl whisk eggs and vanilla, then stir into the butter and sugar to combine.
  3. In another bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture and mix well. Fold in the chocolate chips, pretzels, peanuts, and potato chips.
  4. Spread the batter into the prepared pan. Top with more chocolate chips, pretzels, peanuts, and potato chips.
  5. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool, cut into squares, and enjoy!

Yield: 12 large blondies

Prep time: 10 minutes

Bake time: 25 to 30 minutes

