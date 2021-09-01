Blondies with the Bread Lady

Bar Snack Blondies
If a brownie wanted to be a chocolate chip cookie, it would take the form of a blondie. Blondies can be loaded up with any number of add-ins, but some of my favorite combinations include the saltiness of peanuts, pretzels, and potato chips combined with dark chocolate. Dark brown sugar makes these cookies extra-chewy with an almost caramel quality about them, making the perfect indulgence.
INGREDIENTS
1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter, melted
1 3/4 cups dark brown sugar
3 large eggs
2 tablespoons vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
1/2 cup crushed pretzels
1/2 cup peanuts
1/2 cup crushed wavy potato chips DIRECTIONS 1.
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a 9 x 13-inch pan with parchment paper and nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large bowl stir together the butter and sugar. In a separate bowl whisk eggs and vanilla, then stir into the butter and sugar to combine.
- In another bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture and mix well. Fold in the chocolate chips, pretzels, peanuts, and potato chips.
- Spread the batter into the prepared pan. Top with more chocolate chips, pretzels, peanuts, and potato chips.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool, cut into squares, and enjoy!
Yield: 12 large blondies
Prep time: 10 minutes
Bake time: 25 to 30 minutes