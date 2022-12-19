Two estranged sisters try to rekindle their bond, despite each of their baggage, in this new holiday film streaming on BET+. Blackjack Christmas gives an up-close view of one sister’s gambling addiction and her return to her homeland of Jamaica to be with her sister. The sisters, played by Dawnn Lewis and Charmin Lee, learn that love isn’t always easy, but it is always worth the cost.
