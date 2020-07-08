Blackberry Basil Moscato Granita

Basil Simple Syrup:

1 Cup of Water

1 Cup of Granulated Sugar

1/2 Cup of Loosely Packed Basil Leaves

Tear the basil leaves and place them in a pot with the water and sugar over medium heat. Stir occasionally until the sugar is dissolved. Remove the pot from the heat and let the basil leaves steep in the syrup until cool. Strain and store in a jar in the refrigerator.

Blackberry Puree

4 Ounces of Fresh or Frozen Blackberries

2 Tablespoons of Water

Combine the blackberries and 2 tablespoons of water and puree in a blender or food processor. Strain the mixture into a large measuring cup or a container with a pouring spout.

Granita Mixture

Strained Blackberry Puree

1/3 Cup of the Basil Simple Syrup

1 1/4 Cups of Moscato, Prosecco or your favorite Sparkling Wine

Combine the puree, basil simple syrup and Moscato.

Pour the mixture into a metal 8” square pan and place in the freezer. (A metal pan will help the mixture freeze faster because it retains the cold better than glass or ceramic)

After 45 minutes you should have ice forming around the edges, but still a bit liquid in the center. Scrape the ice into the middle.

Place the pan back in the freezer for another 45 minutes and scrape again.

Do this 2 more times for a total of 4 scrapes.

Leave the pan in the freezer overnight.

Right before serving scrape 1 more time to fluff up the mixture.

Serve in decorative glasses.