Whether you’re in the mood for healthy, fried, savory or sweet food, hearty helpings will be served during Tampa’s Black Restaurant Week. The initiative was created to support Black-owned culinary businesses, which tend to face greater obstacles than others in the industry. Mr. D’s Restaurant served one of their signature dishes on Daytime. A list of other participating venues can be found here.
Moffitt Medical Minutes
BestReviews.com - Top picks to make everyone happy
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now