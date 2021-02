TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Former network news anchor Maggie Rodriguez has been named co-host of WFLA’s lifestyle show Daytime. The experienced journalist will join Danny New weekday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. on News Channel 8.

Rodriguez is a gem in the world of broadcast news. She’s worked alongside Robin Roberts, Katie Couric, Harry Smith - and the list goes on.